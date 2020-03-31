Five deaths in SA as Covid-19 cases rise to 1,353

He said there had been an interesting trend regarding the confirmed new infections.

"The rate of increase of the numbers is not as much as we have initially anticipated. The figures that we thought might be possible by April 2 could have been anywhere between 4,000 and 5,000, but we don't think we will get there."

The two new deaths were in Gauteng and KZN, said the minister.

In Gauteng, the man "had no history of travel, but had been in Cape Town and was around Krugersdorp".

"He was admitted with respiratory distress," he said.

Regarding the KZN death, Mkhize said it "happened a few hours ago".

"She is a 46-year-old lady admitted with hypertension and chronic asthma, and tested positive in the process.

"We send our condolences to her family," he said.

"The number is five," he added, referring to the current Covid-19 death toll in SA.