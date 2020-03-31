SAHRC to probe 'handwashing lesson' video after backlash

“Right, girls and ... gentlemen and ladies, we are gonna have a little bit of fun here, OK? I'm trying to make this into not a lecture, I don't want a lecture, I'm trying to make this into a fun thing,” she tells them.

She goes on to show them how to apply soap and pour water over their hands then instructs them to sing for 20 seconds.

She points to one side of the group and says they must sing Shosholoza while the other side sings the birthday song.

The workers reluctantly start singing while she counts and demonstrates her handwashing technique.