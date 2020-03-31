South Africa

SAHRC to probe 'handwashing lesson' video after backlash

31 March 2020 - 12:30 By Noxolo Majavu
"Shelley" who gathered together a group of workers who live on the fifth floor of the Illovo building for a "hygiene lesson" is being investigated by the SAHRC.
"Shelley" who gathered together a group of workers who live on the fifth floor of the Illovo building for a "hygiene lesson" is being investigated by the SAHRC.
Image: Screenshot via Twitter

Gauteng provincial manager of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) Buang Jones has confirmed that numerous complaints have been lodged with the commission about the viral video on social media showing a white woman teaching black workers how to wash their hands outside a building in Illovo, Sandton.

In the video, the workers — who appear to be domestic workers and gardeners — are standing in rows on the lawn as the woman teaches them how to apply hand sanitisers as a measure to protect themselves against Covid-19.

“Right, girls and ... gentlemen and ladies, we are gonna have a little bit of fun here, OK? I'm trying to make this into not a lecture, I don't want a lecture, I'm trying to make this into a fun thing,” she tells them.

She goes on to show them how to apply soap and pour water over their hands then instructs them to sing for 20 seconds.

She points to one side of the group and says they must sing Shosholoza while the other side sings the birthday song.

The workers reluctantly start singing while she counts and demonstrates her handwashing technique.

Jones said an investigation had been launched into the matter.

“We have initiated our own investigation as we have received more complaints which will be consolidated,” Jones said.

Mmatepa Segooa, 28, who is among those who lodged a complaint to the commission, told Sowetan that she personally knows one of the domestic workers in the video.

“I think that this is absurd, why did she not teach them before lockdown and also why is she addressing the workers as boys and girls?” said Segooa.

Segooa said what the woman had done was inappropriate.

WATCH | White woman teaching black staff how to wash hands causes outrage, person who recorded speaks

In the video, a woman called “Shelley” can be seen gathering together a group of workers who live on the fifth floor of the building for a “hygiene ...
News
3 hours ago

Outspoken journalist Redi Thlabi also found the video disturbing.

“The very personification of 'it's not about race'. Yet in broad daylight, you 'command' black adults to attend a lesson on washing hands because you are 'not about race' ... they alone need this lesson. Others can be exempt, because it comes naturally to them,” she retweeted.

Former DA politician Lindiwe Mazibuko was also not impressed: “This crisis is really exposing who some people are. Selfish, entitled, racist, condescending, utterly brainless. In what universe does the black woman who daily cleans the home that you have made dirty, need your instruction on hygiene or cleanliness?”

Mike Abel wrote: “This brainless, entitled, 'superior' woman makes me utterly ill. Whatever her 'well-intentioned' and misguided ideas were, she is, sadly, a fool. Totally unacceptable to treat adults and her equals [well, actually far superior to her, given their politeness] like children.”

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE

Caring or condescending? How Zelda La Grange's 'handwashing' tweet landed her into trouble

Former president Nelson Mandela's PA, Zelda La Grange, deactivated her Twitter account after receiving backlash for a Facebook post perceived by many ...
News
2 weeks ago

Fear and limited handwashing in Gauteng informal settlements

How do you heed President Cyril Ramaphosa's plea to wash your hands often when you live in a community without running water? The short answer is ...
News
1 week ago

Social media snitches on semi-bald jogger and other 'covidiots' out and about in Durban

The "semi bald" man jogging along Blackburn Road in Durban North, the woman jogging on Lindsay Drive and the dog walker on Umhlanga beach, Twitter ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Police rescue 14 workers who were locked in Durban factory and forced to make ... South Africa
  2. Western Cape's 310 Covid-19 cases broken down by area South Africa
  3. SA's second Covid-19 death confirmed as cases climb to 1,280 South Africa
  4. FNB's three-month payment holiday, R100m for Covid-19 pandemic relief Consumer Live
  5. Security estate, residential complex managers must enforce no jogging, dog ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SA’s Covid-19 update:  3 deaths, 1326 cases
‘Go inside your house!’ - Bheki Cele patrols Khayelitsha during Covid-19 ...
X