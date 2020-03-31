South Africa

Three more test positive for Covid-19 at Durban old age home

31 March 2020 - 11:14 By NIVASHNI NAIR
The Bill Buchanan Association for the Aged in Morningside has been in a state of panic after an 81-year-old woman who was at the facility tested positive for Covid-19.
The Bill Buchanan Association for the Aged in Morningside has been in a state of panic after an 81-year-old woman who was at the facility tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: Yasantha Naidoo

Three more residents of a Durban old-age home have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to five.

Dudley Fortune of the Bill Buchanan Association for the Aged in Morningside told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that four of the five residents in isolation had the virus.

Among them is one of the women who tested positive a week ago.

"Staff members were sent home after being notified on Wednesday to self-isolate. They are being monitored by the department of health and are being tested," Fortune said.

The home had been left reeling a week ago when an 81-year-old, who was recuperating at the facility for four days, tested positive for Covid-19. The woman is now on a ventilator in St Augustine's Hospital.

The resident, who had shared the sick bay with the 81-year-old and also tested positive, is back in the home after being admitted to Addington Hospital.

Fortune said the infected residents were walking around and "doing well" within their isolation unit.

Durban old age home now has two residents who tested positive for Covid-19

An old age home in Durban has been left reeling after an 81-year old woman, who was recuperating at the facility for four days, tested positive for ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Police rescue 14 workers who were locked in Durban factory and forced to make ... South Africa
  2. Western Cape's 310 Covid-19 cases broken down by area South Africa
  3. SA's second Covid-19 death confirmed as cases climb to 1,280 South Africa
  4. Security estate, residential complex managers must enforce no jogging, dog ... South Africa
  5. FNB's three-month payment holiday, R100m for Covid-19 pandemic relief Consumer Live

Latest Videos

SA’s Covid-19 update:  3 deaths, 1326 cases
‘Go inside your house!’ - Bheki Cele patrols Khayelitsha during Covid-19 ...
X