South Africa

Two doctors test positive for Covid-19 in Mpumalanga

31 March 2020 - 13:45 By Naledi Shange
Two doctors at Mmametlhake Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19.
Two doctors at Mmametlhake Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: 123rf.com/gekaskr

Mpumalanga's health department confirmed on Tuesday that two doctors based at Mmametlhake Hospital had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Department spokesperson Dumisani Malamule said the first doctor experienced symptoms of Covid-19 and was sent to a private laboratory in Modimolle, Limpopo, where she lives. “The doctor had a history of travelling to Cape Town in February and Johannesburg a week ago,” said Malamulele.

“The second doctor tested positive and has been in contact with the first since they share accommodation. She has also been asked to self-quarantine.”

Mpumalanga’s health department is tracing all those who had been in contact with the doctor.

Mpumalanga's health ministry is working with its Limpopo counterpart to trace contacts.

“We are going to work with our colleagues in Limpopo in handling cases within their catchment area. Our outbreak response will earnestly do all possible to put intervention measures to contain the spread of the virus. We seek calmness and co-operation of everyone as we strive to combat this disease,” said MEC Sasekani Manzini.

Mpumalanga province had 14 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

450 doctors available for free consultations on Covid-19 hotline

More than 450 medical doctors across the country have voluntarily committed to a national medical support hotline as the number of confirmed Covid-19 ...
News
2 hours ago

Mkhize concerned as doctors, nurses test positive for Covid-19

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says a number of doctors and nurses have been infected by Covid-19 – not by patients but by family, friends and ...
News
2 days ago

SANDF calls up Reserve Force, 3,000 community patrollers join fight against coronavirus in Gauteng

The SANDF is calling up members of its Reserve Force to complement troops already deployed on the ground in the fight against the coronavirus.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Police rescue 14 workers who were locked in Durban factory and forced to make ... South Africa
  2. Western Cape's 310 Covid-19 cases broken down by area South Africa
  3. SA's second Covid-19 death confirmed as cases climb to 1,280 South Africa
  4. FNB's three-month payment holiday, R100m for Covid-19 pandemic relief Consumer Live
  5. Security estate, residential complex managers must enforce no jogging, dog ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SA’s Covid-19 update:  3 deaths, 1326 cases
‘Go inside your house!’ - Bheki Cele patrols Khayelitsha during Covid-19 ...
X