Two doctors test positive for Covid-19 in Mpumalanga

“The second doctor tested positive and has been in contact with the first since they share accommodation. She has also been asked to self-quarantine.”

Mpumalanga’s health department is tracing all those who had been in contact with the doctor.

Mpumalanga's health ministry is working with its Limpopo counterpart to trace contacts.

“We are going to work with our colleagues in Limpopo in handling cases within their catchment area. Our outbreak response will earnestly do all possible to put intervention measures to contain the spread of the virus. We seek calmness and co-operation of everyone as we strive to combat this disease,” said MEC Sasekani Manzini.

Mpumalanga province had 14 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.