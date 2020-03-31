South Africa

UJ student who has not travelled abroad tests positive for Covid-19

31 March 2020 - 14:33 By TimesLIVE
A staff member and a student at UJ have contracted Covid-19.
A staff member and a student at UJ have contracted Covid-19.
Image: WWW.UJ.AC.ZA

A student and a staff member at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) have tested positive for Covid-19.

"The staff member travelled to Europe in early March, but since returning to South Africa has not been to the university and, as such, has not made any contact with any staff member or student," the university said in a statement.

"The student, however, had not travelled anywhere outside the country."

Those with whom she had been in contact have not shown signs of Covid-19 symptoms, said the university.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is aware of both cases.

UJ said the staff member and student are both following the required protocols while receiving the necessary medical support at home. 

MORE:

Alexandra confirms first Covid-19 case, five in isolation

Gauteng's Alexandra township has recorded its first case of Covid-19, the provincial health department said on Monday.
News
20 hours ago

'Fake news' - UJ denies claims student hacked their system to pass modules

But Twitter doesn't believe the university.
News
3 weeks ago

Covid-19 tests are coming to your door: Ramaphosa

Tests for Covid-19 will soon be done at homes across the country, the president announced on Monday night.
News
17 hours ago

Most read

  1. Police rescue 14 workers who were locked in Durban factory and forced to make ... South Africa
  2. Western Cape's 310 Covid-19 cases broken down by area South Africa
  3. SA's second Covid-19 death confirmed as cases climb to 1,280 South Africa
  4. FNB's three-month payment holiday, R100m for Covid-19 pandemic relief Consumer Live
  5. Security estate, residential complex managers must enforce no jogging, dog ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SA’s Covid-19 update:  3 deaths, 1326 cases
‘Go inside your house!’ - Bheki Cele patrols Khayelitsha during Covid-19 ...
X