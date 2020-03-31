UJ student who has not travelled abroad tests positive for Covid-19

A student and a staff member at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) have tested positive for Covid-19.

"The staff member travelled to Europe in early March, but since returning to South Africa has not been to the university and, as such, has not made any contact with any staff member or student," the university said in a statement.

"The student, however, had not travelled anywhere outside the country."

Those with whom she had been in contact have not shown signs of Covid-19 symptoms, said the university.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is aware of both cases.

UJ said the staff member and student are both following the required protocols while receiving the necessary medical support at home.