WATCH | Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra

In his address to the nation on Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government would roll out 10,000 field workers all across communities in SA for screening and testing to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

SA's death toll climbed to five on Tuesday, with 1,353 confirmed cases.

Alexandra township in Johannesburg confirmed its first positive case on Monday. The man was traced and found in Limpopo after travelling out of the province just before the national lockdown was enforced.

The Gauteng health department started screening, tracing and testing for Covid-19 in Alexandra on Tuesday. Door-to-door education, tracing, screening and testing were all under way on the first day.

The department told TimesLIVE it could not disclose the number of screenings and testings that were conducted on the day.