Adrian Gardiner ready to rebuild after lockdown

As he watches everything he spent most of his life building teeter on the brink of destruction, Mantis Collection founder and chair Adrian Gardiner is not shaken.

The tourism and hospitality industry has been one of the biggest casualties since Covid-19 reared its ugly head late in 2019 and Gardiner’s offerings are not immune.

Just before the 21-day lockdown in SA, the group had to close most of its 35 hotels worldwide, including seven in the Eastern Cape.

These include Founders Lodge, Intle Lodge and Oceana.

“As far as our industry is concerned, it is finished. It is gone for now,” Gardiner said matter of factly.

“We have closed all our hotels for the 21 days and that means we have no revenue.”

Lack of revenue and uncertainty would overwhelm and devastate any ordinary businessman.

But Gardiner is no ordinary man.