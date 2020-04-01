South Africa

Building in Durban's CBD under scrutiny after 'serious' Covid-19 complaint

01 April 2020 - 10:00 By LWANDILE BHENGU
The department did not detail the nature of the complaint but said that screening of residents would go ahead with the help of the department of health.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Residents in a Durban building are being screened after “serious” allegations of suspected Covid-19 cases.

This is according to the department of economic development which, along with law enforcement agencies, shut down the building in the early hours of Wednesday after receiving a complaint.

“We received a serious complaint about people who alleged to have symptoms of coronavirus who live in a building in West Street (Dr Pixley Kaseme street)," said the department.

The department did not detail the nature of the complaint but said that screening of residents would go ahead with the help of the department of health.

“A decision was made that before a raid could be conducted, safety measures should be put in place and that people who live in the building, be subjected to intensive screening,” they said.

This is a developing story.

