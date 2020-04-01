South Africa

Covid-19 cases climb to 1,380 in SA

01 April 2020 - 19:05 By Matthew Savides
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize warned on Wednesday night that despite the relatively slow rise in Covid-19 cases, SA can't afford to be slack on basic measures to slow the spread to the virus.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA has risen to 1,380.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize revealed the figure on Wednesday evening at the launch of a 60 mobile sampling and testing units, which would be deployed nationwide to test for the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

He said that just over 44,000 people had been tested for the illness - about 6,000 of them in public facilities.

While the numbers of confirmed cases was only rising slowly - the new figure was just 27 more than were reported on Tuesday - he said the country could not be slack on basic measures like staying at home and practicing good hygiene to slow the spread to the virus.

"We have to face up to the reality that Covid-19 is rising in all counties. We can't see ourselves making a difference unless we do the basics that made other countries successful," said Mkhize.

"We need to take the matter seriously. Not that we must panic, but we must not be complacent. It depends on us. It does not depend on coronavirus. It depends on what South Africans as a nation do."

This is a developing story.

