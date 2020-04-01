Covid-19: Food relief distribution for needy families in Gauteng
Food is being delivered to families living on the breadline in Gauteng during the Covid-19 lockdown.
This relief is available for citizens who earn a combined household income of R3,600, as well as to recipients of Sassa pensioner, disability, child welfare and military veteran grants.
Watch: MEC @Lesufi calls on members of society who know of any vulnerable persons who are in need of assistance during the 21-day lockdown to contact the Gauteng government call centre on 0800 428 8364 or email support@gauteng.gov.za OR hotline@gauteng.gov.za #COVID19SA pic.twitter.com/zAAfEifYAn— GautengGov (@GautengProvince) March 26, 2020
“As government we want to restore the dignity of our people, this is not just about food but dignity. Our priority is the homeless as they no choice. It is our duty as government to take care of the less fortunate”, said acting social development MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
Thanking donors Kuipers Poultry, Lesufi said the department planned to deliver 14,400 eggs per week for three weeks to households and frozen chicken to shelters.
Today we received additional stock to support all homeless people around Gauteng so that we can restore their dignity #GrowingGautengTogether @gpgSocDev @Abramjee pic.twitter.com/geWm8fIgIW— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) March 31, 2020
Working in partnership with Operation SA, the department has been able to raise R1.3m for food and toiletries for those in need.
Consisting of non-perishable food items such as tea bags, sugar and rice, food hampers will be delivered to needy households around the province.
Those families in need of food aid within Gauteng province can call the toll-free number 0800 428 8364 or e-mail support@gauteng.gov.za.
@Lesufi @gpgSocDev delivered food hampers to a family in Mabopane after he receives a heart wrenching request on Facebook. @Abramjee @OperationSA1 @SANZAFSA #OperationCovid19Fund pic.twitter.com/EjFlPo0DEl— Amoré Sameera Jooste (@AmoreJoosteZA) April 1, 2020