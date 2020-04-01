South Africa

Covid-19: Food relief distribution for needy families in Gauteng

01 April 2020 - 12:16 By Amina Deka Asma
Food deliveries arrive at the Gauteng department of social development warehouse.
Image: SOURCED

Food is being delivered to families living on the breadline in Gauteng during the Covid-19 lockdown.

This relief is available for citizens who earn a combined household income of R3,600, as well as to recipients of Sassa pensioner, disability, child welfare and military veteran grants.

“As government we want to restore the dignity of our people, this is not just about food but dignity. Our priority is the homeless as they no choice. It is our duty as government to take care of the less fortunate”, said acting social development MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Thanking donors Kuipers Poultry, Lesufi said the department planned to deliver 14,400 eggs per week for three weeks to households and frozen chicken to shelters.

Working in partnership with Operation SA, the department has been able to raise R1.3m for food and toiletries for those in need.

Consisting of non-perishable food items such as tea bags, sugar and rice, food hampers will be delivered to needy households around the province.

Those families in need of food aid within Gauteng province can call the toll-free number 0800 428 8364 or e-mail support@gauteng.gov.za.

