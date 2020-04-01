Covid-19: KZN MEC takes aim at 'greedy' shop owner over price hikes

KwaZulu-Natal economic development MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube has threatened legal action against a "greedy" shop owner accused of hiking prices.

This after she visited Take n Pay, in Chatsworth south of Durban, on Monday after her department received an anonymous tip-off alleging that the price of meat and other essentials had been increased during the national shutdown.

"We have received a number of complaints from communities that there has been a huge price hike in a number of products. When we got to this one shop, Take n Pay, we discovered that it is true," she said.

During her inspection of the store, Dube-Ncube had a number of items removed from the shelves, as they were allegedly not fit to be sold, such as frozen goods, hand sanitisers and baking chocolate.