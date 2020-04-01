South Africa

Covid-19 uncertainty forces JSC to postpone interviews for superior court posts

01 April 2020 - 11:58 By Ernest Mabuza
The Judicial Service Commission has postponed its April sitting in view of the coronavirus lockdown.
The Judicial Service Commission has postponed its April sitting in view of the coronavirus lockdown.
Image: 123RF/3DRENDERINGS

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has postponed a sitting scheduled for later this month to interview 27 candidates for positions in various superior courts.

The JSC, responsible for interviewing candidates for judicial posts and making recommendations for appointment to the bench, published notices in November calling for nominations of interested persons to fill 14 vacancies in the various superior courts.

In February, the screening committee of the JSC met and compiled a shortlist of candidates to be interviewed between April 20 and 24.

“In view of the lockdown ... the JSC has regrettably resolved to postpone its sitting ... A new date will be communicated in due course,” the JSC said in a statement.

For a single vacancy at the Constitutional Court, the JSC had shortlisted eight candidates, including Supreme Court of Appeal judge Nambitha Dambuza-Mayosi, six high court judges and a senior counsel.

The JSC was also set to interview candidates for two positions in the Electoral Court, a number of positions in the high courts in Durban and Pietermaritzburg, the deputy judge president position in the Mpumalanga division of the high court and for positions in the high courts in Mbombela, Middelburg and North West.

MORE

DA calls for judge John Hlophe to be suspended for 'capturing high court'

"Judge John Hlophe has all but captured the Western Cape high court," claimed DA leader John Steenhuisen on Wednesday, calling for him to be ...
Politics
2 months ago

Complaint against Hlophe and wife will be 'properly dealt with': JSC

The Judicial Service Commission took the “unprecedented step” on Wednesday of assuring the public that a complaint against Western Cape high court ...
News
2 months ago

Ramaphosa names Zukisa Tshiqi and Stevan Majiedt as ConCourt judges

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) justices Zukisa Tshiqi and Stevan Majiedt as judges of the Constitutional ...
Politics
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Police rescue 14 workers who were locked in Durban factory and forced to make ... South Africa
  2. Western Cape's 310 Covid-19 cases broken down by area South Africa
  3. SA's second Covid-19 death confirmed as cases climb to 1,280 South Africa
  4. FNB's three-month payment holiday, R100m for Covid-19 pandemic relief Consumer Live
  5. Ramaphosa to address SA at 7.30pm on 'measures to contain coronavirus' South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra
SA’s Covid-19 update:  3 deaths, 1326 cases
X