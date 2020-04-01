Covid-19 uncertainty forces JSC to postpone interviews for superior court posts

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has postponed a sitting scheduled for later this month to interview 27 candidates for positions in various superior courts.

The JSC, responsible for interviewing candidates for judicial posts and making recommendations for appointment to the bench, published notices in November calling for nominations of interested persons to fill 14 vacancies in the various superior courts.

In February, the screening committee of the JSC met and compiled a shortlist of candidates to be interviewed between April 20 and 24.