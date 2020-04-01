Gauteng Covid-19 death: talented ad man, writer, artist who loved God

An extremely talented writer and artist who loved God. A man who played a huge role in his community and was a mentor to many.

This is how Krugersdorp pastor Jannie Pelser described 79-year-old Louis Wilsenach, who died on Monday at a private hospital on Gauteng's West Rand, becoming the province's first Covid-19 death. Wilsenach's family confirmed his death on social media, where tributes were subsequently posted.

It's believed that Wilsenach contracted the disease in March after taking a flight back to Johannesburg from George.

“He was an extremely interesting guy. His appearance and everything about him was unique. He was a very religious man who spoke boldly about his love for God. He was definitely one in a million,” Pelser told TimesLIVE on Wednesday morning.