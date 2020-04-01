South Africa

KZN military veterans will volunteer to help police enforce lockdown laws

01 April 2020 - 12:28 By Zimasa Matiwane
Members of the Umkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans' Association stand guard at the ANC headquarters in downtown Johannesburg. The KZN branch says it is willing to volunteer to help people follow lockdown rules.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) in KwaZulu-Natal says it will inform its members to come out and strengthen law enforcement efforts to help contain the coronavirus.

“The KZN MKMVA feels that the time has come for a roll-call on Friday April 4 2020 in KZN and the rest of SA to inform all our members in the whole country to come out and reinforce our law enforcement agencies in this self-sacrificing task of preventing the further spread of coronavirus,” provincial chairperson Themba Mavundla said.

Mavundla said veterans were highly disciplined and could assist in managing the situation and engaging with the police and the army in relation to their deployment of assisting in awareness campaigns, including keeping communities at home.

“We cannot be silent when our government is facing a crisis as freedom fighters. That is why we take this proactive measure or initiate to lend a hand to the beloved people of SA, as we have sacrificed together with our lives during the heydays of the notorious apartheid system,” Mavundla said.

Mavundla urged South Africans to comply with lockdown regulations.

“It is for this reason that the army and other law enforcement agencies are deployed to maintain law and order for those who will be transgressing the regulations,” he added.

