KZN military veterans will volunteer to help police enforce lockdown laws

Mavundla said veterans were highly disciplined and could assist in managing the situation and engaging with the police and the army in relation to their deployment of assisting in awareness campaigns, including keeping communities at home.

“We cannot be silent when our government is facing a crisis as freedom fighters. That is why we take this proactive measure or initiate to lend a hand to the beloved people of SA, as we have sacrificed together with our lives during the heydays of the notorious apartheid system,” Mavundla said.

Mavundla urged South Africans to comply with lockdown regulations.

“It is for this reason that the army and other law enforcement agencies are deployed to maintain law and order for those who will be transgressing the regulations,” he added.