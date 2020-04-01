LISTEN | Good Samaritans lend a helping hand during lockdown

Siya Matya, a grade 2 teacher from East London, wakes up every morning to teach her young nieces and nephews English and maths.

The idea was inspired by her passion for teaching. “I am a grade 2 teacher and I didn’t want them to get behind at school during the lockdown,” she said.

Matya encourages other mothers, sisters and aunties to use the 21 days of lockdown as a bonding session to teach their children using tools they can find at home.

Debbie Bekker from Durban is also using the lockdown period to spread some good fortune, by using her sewing skills to make masks for the less fortunate.