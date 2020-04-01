South Africa

LISTEN | Good Samaritans lend a helping hand during lockdown

01 April 2020 - 15:31 By Modiegi Mashamaite
An East London teacher is encouraging other women to give online lessons during the lockdown.
Image: www.pexels.com

Siya Matya, a grade 2 teacher from East London, wakes up every morning to teach her young nieces and nephews English and maths.

The idea was inspired by her passion for teaching. “I am a grade 2 teacher and I didn’t want them to get behind at school during the lockdown,” she said.

Matya encourages other mothers, sisters and aunties to use the 21 days of lockdown as a bonding session to teach their children using tools they can find at home.

Debbie Bekker from Durban is also using the lockdown period to spread some good fortune, by using her sewing skills to make masks for the less fortunate.

The efforts of people like Bekker and Matya are helping to ensure that the 21 days can be made a little more bearable.

