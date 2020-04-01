Lockdown means rent need not be paid until tenant moves in after April 16

In response to Covid-19, agencies have implemented safety precautions for their tenants and staff.

Virtual tours and face-time conversations with agents and landlords will be made available to clients who are interested in properties.

Tenants who were due to move at the end of March will have to remain in place at least until after the nationwide lockdown which ends at midnight on April 16.

The MD of national property management company Trafalgar, Andrew Schaefer, says the state-of-disaster regulations prohibit one from moving from one home to another during the lockdown.

Tenants will not be required to pay rent to the new landlord until they can take occupation “because these circumstances are beyond their control, and the landlord/agent will not be able to let the property to someone else during lockdown, even if it is empty,” he said.