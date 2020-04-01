Man sets girlfriend's house alight, killing five family members

A 32-year-old man was arrested after allegedly setting his girlfriend's house alight, killing five people.

Police spokesperson Capt Khaya Tonjeni said the house in Seymour in the Eastern Cape was engulfed in flames in the early hours of Monday morning.

A community member who contacted the police saw the man allegedly setting the house alight, Tonjeni said.

“He called in members of the community and a 32-year-old male suspect was arrested and handed over to the police.”

Five people, including his girlfriend aged 30, her mother, 46, her sister, 24, a five month-old baby boy and a 34-year-old man died in the blaze.

The man is expected to appear in the Seymour magistrate’s court soon on murder and arson charges.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga strongly condemned the arson attack.

“We would like to send our sincere condolences as the Eastern Cape police management to the family, friends and relatives of the affected family.

“No-one deserves to die in such a painful manner,” she said.