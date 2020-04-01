New rules say petty offenders must be released on warning until after lockdown

Whether walking your dog or jogging during the national lockdown is a “petty offence” is up to judicial officers to decide.

This after new regulations on preventing the spread of Covid-19 in courts were published this week.

Justice ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the question of whether an offence was “petty” was determined by judicial officers upon adjudication.

The regulations, published in the Government Gazette dated March 30, state that all criminal trials enrolled during the lockdown, which is due to end on April 16, must be postponed to dates after the lockdown.

The regulations also state that an accused person arrested for a “petty offence” must be released and warned to appear in court at a future date.