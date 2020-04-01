R200m available to help black business beat Covid-19 challenges

In an effort to help fight the Covid-19 outbreak, the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) has set aside R200m for black business.

More than 100 companies have already applied and their applications are being processed.

Black entrepreneurs can apply for funding of between R500,000 and R10m in concessionary loans to purchase machinery, equipment and raw materials and to fund other working capital requirements for the manufacture and supply of medical masks, sanitisers, dispensers and related healthcare products.

This comes as a number of companies supplying government and hospitals are scrambling to supply enough sanitisers, masks and gloves.

NEF spokesperson Moemise Motsepe said entrepreneurs will be accorded a 12-month repayment holiday to help their businesses stabilise.