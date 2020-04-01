UCT student's brainwave sees volunteers deliver groceries to elderly under lockdown

UCT business science student Kate Charter launched an online organisation two weeks ago that is helping hundreds of elderly Capetonians with their shopping during lockdown, at no cost or health risk to them.

She hopes a similar initiative will take off in other cities, after enquiries from people living in Johannesburg and Pietermaritzburg.

Cape Town Against Coronavirus provides shoppers for older people who need groceries or pharmaceuticals, using an online map plotting where the volunteers and pensioners live. Charter works out the closest geographical connections and links them up with lists.

Elderly people are the most vulnerable group to Covid-19 and need to restrict all potential exposure to the coronavirus.

“When UCT informed us that we wouldn’t be going back to university and it didn’t know when, I wanted to do something productive,” says the 19-year-old.

“I looked at what initiatives had been started overseas and came across one in the US called Shopping Angels [now partnering with them] so I started the same concept in SA.