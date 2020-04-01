Unisa building closed as professor tests positive for Covid-19

A building at Unisa's campus in Pretoria has been closed after a professor tested positive for Covid-19.

Unisa spokesperson Martin Ramotshela said in a statement that the professor's doctor confirmed that he had contracted the deadly virus.

''He [the professor] reported the matter to his line manager and informed colleagues with whom he had had contact after his return,” said Ramotshela.

According to Ramotshela, the professor, who had been on leave, had just returned from George in the Western Cape.

“He indicated that he was not certain about when or where he was infected,” he said.