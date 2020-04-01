South Africa

WATCH | New version of 'Baby Shark' joins the fight against Covid-19

'Baby Shark' has been remixed with a Covid-19 twist

01 April 2020 - 12:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni

The viral children's song that cracked music charts in 2019 is back and joining the fight against Covid-19.

Yep, Baby Shark and his  shark mates have returned and the famous song has been remixed with a Covid-19 twist.

The new track has an important and timely message about washing your hands with lyrics encouraging people to “wash your hands doo doo doo doo doo” and “grab some soap doo doo doo doo doo”.

The cheeky sharks also offer up a few other helpful tips to stay healthy these days, like “cover your sneeze, doo doo doo doo doo” and “cough into your elbow, doo doo doo doo doo”.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the best way to prevent transmission of the novel virus is by thoroughly washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.

The PinkFong's rendition of the hit song Baby Shark titled Wash Your Hands has garnered more than 5.3-million views on YouTube and encourages fans to join the #BabySharkHandWashChallenge.

