WATCH LIVE | Mbalula to give update on public transport regulations during Covid-19 lockdown

Mbalula has amended the regulations to extend taxi operating hours and allow them to carry up to 100% of their passenger capacity — provided passengers wear masks.

The changes, related to regulations issued in terms of the Disaster Management Act of 2002, were published in the Government Gazette on Tuesday.

Taxi associations, aggrieved by the financial implications of running half-empty vehicles, threatened a shutdown earlier in the week. Essential services workers and the elderly, needing transport to collect social grants, were left stranded in parts of the country when taxis refused to operate.