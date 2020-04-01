'Working class' homeless people happy to move to new camp

With a sea of tents as a backdrop, onlookers cheer as they watch the “skins” and the “shirts” engage in a soccer match. This is no regular match though — just a group of homeless people trying to entertain themselves while in lockdown at a temporary campsite in Pretoria.

These homeless people, who were initially placed at the Caledonian temporary camp, were happy to have been moved to the Lukas van den Berg sports ground in Pretoria West on Monday.

TimesLIVE visited the temporary camp on Tuesday, which is now home to more than 300 people.

Freddy Manganatala, who is the team leader at the camp, said he was relieved to have been moved from the camp they were having to share with drug users.

Manganatala, who is originally from Mamelodi, said he requested that the “working class” be moved to another camp.

“We arrived yesterday, that side the place was getting full, it was getting overcrowded so we asked them to move those who are working and looking for jobs, now we are happy here,” he said.