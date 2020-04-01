You don't have to wear face masks, but you should: Zweli Mkhize

Everyone should wear face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

This was the message from health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, through his spokesperson Lwazi Manzi, on Wednesday.

Manzi told TimesLIVE that Mkhize had sent out a clear message that masks should be worn by everyone.

“The minister did speak about this at length and clarified that masks should be worn, so that people protect themselves,” she said.

Speaking at a press conference in Durban on Tuesday, Mkhize said: “There is no question that the use of masks is one of the best ways of preventing the spread of infection. We recommend them – particularly where people have any cough or any symptoms, or in a situation where social distancing is a bit difficult.”