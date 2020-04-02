COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Health department launches 60 mobile Covid-19 testing vans
1 April 2020 07:35
The health department will on Thursday launch 60 new mobile Covid-19 testing units.
Initially government had seven mobile testing units.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize will also receive a little over 1,500 mobile devices from Samsung in support of Covid-19 tracing efforts.
Samsung CEO Sung Yoon and Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko joined Mkhize at the EMS Centre in Midrand where the handover will take place.
LAUNCH OF MOBILE TESTING UNITS— Department of Health (@HealthZA) April 2, 2020
To ensure there is adequate capacity to test citizens being screened, the NHLS has procured 60 mobile vans, in addition to the 7 currently deployed to provinces, totaling 67 mobile testing units.#COVID19 #CoronaVirusUpdate
Arrival at the EMS Centre, Midrand. Telkom Group CEO, Mr Sipho Maseko and Samsung CEO Mr Sung Yoon, will be handing over 1500 mobile handsets to support the tracing efforts.
April 1 2020 07:25
Mbalula starts day 7 of lockdown at Bree taxi rank to ensure compliance
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula started day seven of the 21-day national lockdown at Bree Taxi Rank, Johannesburg CBD where him and his team went to ensure that drivers complied with the regulations.
Just hours after announcing that minibus taxis were allowed to carry a full load as long as all passengers wore masks, Mbalula rescinded the rule saying taxis can only fill the car up to 70%.
BREE TAXI RANK:
We are cleaning and sanitizing taxis - this is required by the Regulations.
We are cleaning and sanitizing taxis - this is required by the Regulations.#LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/Npop46yB5o
VIDEO: We have since received a number of enquiries and queries from members of the public on the mitigation measures.
Taxis are only allowed to carry 70%!!
100% even with masks is off !!
Taxis are only allowed to carry 70%!!
100% even with masks is off !! pic.twitter.com/sTs48RiieW
April 2 2020 07:22
POLL | Will you get your full month's pay in April?
As the month of April starts with all of us under lockdown, some South Africans are worried about what this means for their income.