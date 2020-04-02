COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Health department launches 60 mobile Covid-19 testing vans

1 April 2020 07:35

Health department launches 60 mobile Covid-19 testing vans

The health department will on Thursday launch 60 new mobile Covid-19 testing units.

Initially government had seven mobile testing units.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize will also receive a little over 1,500 mobile devices from Samsung in support of Covid-19 tracing efforts.

Samsung CEO Sung Yoon and Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko joined Mkhize at the EMS Centre in Midrand where the handover will take place.