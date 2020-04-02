Covid-19 repatriations: SAA to fly visitors to home countries

Tourists, foreign workers and students stranded in SA by the sudden Covid-19 lockdown will be able to return home on chartered flights operated by SAA.

This was announced on Thursday by SAA's business rescue practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana.

The first of these chartered flights will be for the repatriation of German citizens to their home country. They are expected to depart from Friday — from Johannesburg to Munich and Cape Town to Frankfurt.

Negotiations are ongoing with other governments for the repatriation of their citizens.