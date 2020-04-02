South Africa

Dad, daughter and pets rescued after they ran out of food at lockdown camp

02 April 2020 - 14:37 By Dave Chambers
A father and daughter who were rescued from their lockdown camp site had set off to walk along the Silver River, in the Seven Passes area above Wilderness on the Garden Route.
A father and daughter who were rescued from their lockdown camp site had set off to walk along the Silver River, in the Seven Passes area above Wilderness on the Garden Route.
Image: clairewood.co.za

A father and his 11-year-old daughter – plus their dog and kitten – planned to wait out the lockdown at a remote Garden Route camp site.

But they ran out of food within five days and were rescued on Wednesday in an operation involving Wilderness Search and Rescue, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), the police, paramedics and firefighters.

Garth Dominy, the NSRI commander in Wilderness, said the alarm was raised at 7pm on Tuesday by the 34-year-old man's sister.

"[She said] they had called that afternoon to say they were low on rations. The call was dropped and no further contact could be made with them,” said Dominy.

The woman had dropped her brother, his 11-year-old daughter and their pets hours before the 21-day Covid-19 lockdown began at midnight last Thursday.

They planned to hike along the Silver River, in the mountains above Wilderness, to camp in a remote area.

“The man’s brother had also been alerted and he assisted to give a clearer indication of where the camp site was,” said Dominy.

“The NSRI passed the call to Western Cape government emergency medical service and Wilderness Search and Rescue, and plans were to investigate further and to initiate a search from first light. The SA Police Service were also alerted.

“Four NSRI Wilderness crew volunteered to go on a preliminary reconnaissance of the area immediately, and an initial search lasting until 11pm was carried out. The dense vegetation made access to the area unsafe to continue a search at night.”

Western Cape's 310 Covid-19 cases broken down by area

Western Cape premier Alan Winde said on Sunday that the province had recorded 310 Covid-19 infections as of Sunday and most fell within the city of ...
News
3 days ago

The search party expanded to 10 on Wednesday morning and it was given permission to hike across a farm to the “remote and dense bush ... where the camping site was believed to be”.

Said Dominy: “During a search co-ordinated by the emergency medical service manager we came across the campers, who were all fine and doing well.

“Though they were surprised that a search had been activated for them, they were extremely apologetic for the fuss caused and grateful for their family's concerns.

“They were found to be in the process of packing up to return home and the search party assisted in clearing the camp site and they were hiked back to the road access point without incident. The sister arrived and they went home with [her].”

READ MORE

KZN campsite owner pitches tents for free use by the state

A campsite owner in northern KwaZulu-Natal has invited the state to make use of his campsite, free of charge, during the 21-day lockdown period.
News
1 week ago

'Working class' homeless people happy to move to new camp

With a sea of tents as a backdrop, onlookers cheer as they watch the “skins” and the “shirts” engage in a soccer match. This is no regular match ...
News
1 day ago

UK 'plague village' proved 350 years ago that social distancing can win

As a child, Elizabeth Sleith visited England's 'Plague Village'. Who knew it would have lessons that would so resonate today?
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Covid-19 claims life of stellar SA medical scientist Prof Gita Ramjee South Africa
  2. Zweli Mkhize on extending the lockdown, flattening the curve & more testing South Africa
  3. Covid-19 claims life of 46-year-old Durban teacher South Africa
  4. Men arrested in Cape Town for 'trying to dump three bodies' into the sea South Africa
  5. FNB's three-month payment holiday, R100m for Covid-19 pandemic relief Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra
X