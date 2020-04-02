Dad, daughter and pets rescued after they ran out of food at lockdown camp

"[She said] they had called that afternoon to say they were low on rations. The call was dropped and no further contact could be made with them,” said Dominy.

The woman had dropped her brother, his 11-year-old daughter and their pets hours before the 21-day Covid-19 lockdown began at midnight last Thursday.

They planned to hike along the Silver River, in the mountains above Wilderness, to camp in a remote area.

“The man’s brother had also been alerted and he assisted to give a clearer indication of where the camp site was,” said Dominy.

“The NSRI passed the call to Western Cape government emergency medical service and Wilderness Search and Rescue, and plans were to investigate further and to initiate a search from first light. The SA Police Service were also alerted.

“Four NSRI Wilderness crew volunteered to go on a preliminary reconnaissance of the area immediately, and an initial search lasting until 11pm was carried out. The dense vegetation made access to the area unsafe to continue a search at night.”