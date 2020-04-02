Ekurhuleni clinic closed after nurse tests positive for Covid-19

The results returned positive on Tuesday and the nurse has subsequently been placed under quarantine and is currently under medical observation, said the city.

Clinical staff who work at the clinic and have displayed symptoms of Covid-19 have been tested and are currently under self-isolation as they await their test results. Staff who have not displayed symptoms have been placed on special leave to self-isolate until further notice.

The city said potential contacts were currently being traced and will be tested for Covid-19 to mitigate against community transmissions.

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina said the clinic and the surrounding are will be sanitised during the period of closure to kill any traces of the Covid-19 virus that may have survived on the surfaces.

He said two mobile clinics will be deployed to the area to serve the community for the period of the closure.

Staff from surrounding clinics will be deployed to the mobile clinics and will be required to wear protective personal equipment and practise stringent hygiene protocols when working with the public.

“We continue to call for calm within our communities as we respond to cases of Covid-19 in and around Ekurhuleni,” said Masina.

He said the city wished the nurse a speedy recovery.

“It is important that I reiterate that the fastest way to avert community transmissions of Covid-19 is to stay home and adhere to the regulations of the 21-day nationwide lockdown.”