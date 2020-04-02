South Africa

Five cops and two clerks arrested for fraud and corruption

02 April 2020 - 16:53 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Five Western Cape cops and two administrative personnel have been arrested for fraud and corruption.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

The officials were arrested on Tuesday morning by the Bellville vehicle crime investigation unit.

The police officials were arrested in Bellville, while the two administrative clerks were arrested in Langa and Paarl.

They are alleged to have fraudulently issued vehicle clearance documentation for illegally imported, stolen and hijacked vehicles.

“The arrests are part of a protracted investigation into fraudulent vehicle registration. Three other suspects were arrested in 2019 and their cases are already before courts,” police said.

“The five police sergeants and two administrative clerks are between the ages of 30 and 40. They are expected to appear in the Bellville magistrate’s court on Friday on charges of forgery, fraud and corruption.”

The police said they expected to make more arrests as their investigation progressed.

Western Cape police commissioner Lt Gen Yolisa Matakata said: “I trust the arrests will send a stern warning to members that unbecoming conduct will be rooted out of the service. Those responsible will face the full might of the law.”

