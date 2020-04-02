'No, we won't meet face to face, we're in lockdown,' Sadtu tells KZN education department

Teachers' union Sadtu has accused the KwaZulu-Natal department of education of endangering workers by convening a face-to-face meeting.

Sadtu KZN secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said the department's behaviour was “shocking”.

“We saw a message shared with us by concerned workers and members of the public wherein a meeting is convened for April 2 2020 ... We would love to be told it is a fake message,” she said.

The purpose of the meeting, held in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday according to the notice, was to assess the impact of the lockdown to help guide the MEC and head of department on a way forward.

District directors were asked to invite their curriculum co-ordinators for the FET phase.

However, Caluza said, convening a meeting, face-to-face, was tantamount to defying President Cyril Ramaphosa's directives for locking down the country and criticised the department of education for failing to lead by example.

“The president has put the country on lockdown so we fail to understand why the HOD and MEC continue with this attitude which unfortunately puts workers' lives in danger.

“There are many ways of keeping offices operational without having to hold face-to-face meetings. The employer must utilise those easily accessible communication tools like Zoom, Skype and others,” she said.