Panyaza Lesufi slams schools for 'refusing' homeless –Mzansi hits back
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi did not get much backing from social media users when he expressed disappointment that the homeless could not be accommodated in schools during the lockdown.
Lesufi accused school governing bodies (SGBs) of being self-centred and not showing sensitivity to the plight of the needy during this time. He asked if their homelessness makes them “half human beings”.
It’s a shame that we’ve to place fellow South Africans in tents while public assets like boarding schools are standing empty because self centred SGBs are refusing to open up schools to accommodate our people. Is it because homeless people are half human beings?#ShamelessSGBs pic.twitter.com/z5VOaoIohs— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) April 1, 2020
Questions flooded Lesufi's post, with some asking what would happen if they refuse to vacate the premises post-lockdown. Others expressed concerns about possible damage to property.
One asked if the government has considered accommodating them in hotels – to which Lesufi responded: “Hotels are costly”.
Here's a glimpse of the views shared on Twitter:
But who would safeguard the school’s infrastructure?? How would the state force people leave once schools reopen? Who would be responsible for the cleanup and repair needing to be done afterwards??— ann leepile (@aleepile) April 1, 2020
Cant the @government explore puting them in empty hotels, as none of the hotels are operational during the #21daysLockdownSA?— Tebogo Tjale (@TjaleTebogo) April 1, 2020
SGB's are worried about their children's health once school commences, they have doubts if the Schools will be thoroughly sanitized after this, remember this is a dangerous virus we dealing with and our government have a tendency of cutting corners in hiring cheap labor— Xhosa is🔥🇿🇦™® (@TakaTina1) April 1, 2020
Or churches sincewell no one is allowed to gather till further notice. I think we have too many churches around to accommodate everyone. pic.twitter.com/OJGvVuqp0g— Mister Wes (@motladiwes) April 1, 2020
What if the homeless refuse to leave when schools reopen? The SGB doesn't wanna take that risk, check what happened in CT by the Refugees.— DoubleTrouble (@LeratoMcCow) April 1, 2020
Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas) CEO Paul Colditz denied that schools were being insensitive to the needs of homeless people.
He said the SGB must put the needs of the children first when making such decisions, adding that legal opinion said schools do not provide “for such an eventuality”.
“In terms of section 14 of the SA Schools Act, public schools may only operate as such on private property in terms of an agreement contemplated in that section. Such an agreement should set out the conditions for which the property may be used.”