Pick n Pay and Spar install screens at tills amid Covid-19 concerns

Pick n Pay on Thursday said the screens had been installed in more than 430 stores around the country.

“We have put a number of physical distancing measures in place in our stores to help keep staff and customers safe. Perspex screens are now being rolled out at all Pick n Pay till points countrywide. The transparent screens are mounted at the till and are situated between cashiers and customers.

“Other measures that Pick n Pay has introduced to promote physical distancing include floor markers in aisles, service areas and queues, and all customers are required to shop with a trolley so that safe distancing can be maintained at all times. There are clear signs throughout stores as guidelines and reminders,” the retail giant said.