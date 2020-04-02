South Africa

'Quite an increase' as number of Covid-19 cases jumps to 1,462

02 April 2020 - 19:31 By Matthew Savides
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. File picture.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. File picture.
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The number of South Africans who have tested positive for Covid-19 has increased to 1,462.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize gave the update at the Universitas Hospital in the Free State after a visit on Thursday.

He said that the current official death toll linked to Covid-19 was five, but that there were “two reported deaths that we are trying to get correct information about”. He said that the number of recoveries was “close” to 45.

“The total number that have tested positive is 1,462, and so there has been quite an increase,” he said.

On Wednesday evening, he said that the number of confirmed cases was 1,380 — meaning that there has been an increase of 82 over the last 24 hours.

He said that there has been a “restraint in the numbers”, which he put down to, among other factors, the “impact of the lockdown”, “the fact we have closed the borders” and that because “people are in their homes means there is not mixing up in large volumes”.

But he admitted that the number could rise as more people are tested.

“We need to get out and go and find more and more of the people who are positive in the community,” he said.

On Wednesday, Mkhize said that the current slower increase in the number of cases could be the “calm before a heavy and devastating storm”.

MORE

WATCH LIVE | Zweli Mkhize speaks after visit to Universitas Hospital in the Free State

The health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize gives an update on the latest COVID-19 statistics on Day 7 of the national lockdown.
News
1 hour ago

Mzansi thanks Zweli Mkhize for his leadership after revealing he tested negative for coronavirus

Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday received an outpouring of support and appreciation for his leadership after he revealed that he tested ...
News
1 hour ago

Second Covid-19 case in Khayelitsha as premier starts mask-making drive

The massive Cape Town township of Khayelitsha has recorded its second case of Covid-19, Western Cape premier Alan Winde said on Thursday.
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize on extending the lockdown, flattening the curve & more testing South Africa
  2. Covid-19 claims life of stellar SA medical scientist Prof Gita Ramjee South Africa
  3. Covid-19 claims life of 46-year-old Durban teacher South Africa
  4. Men arrested in Cape Town for 'trying to dump three bodies' into the sea South Africa
  5. FNB's three-month payment holiday, R100m for Covid-19 pandemic relief Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra
X