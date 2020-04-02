SA pastor arrested in US for violating Covid-19 restrictions - reports

A South African pastor has been arrested in Florida, in the US, for violating Covid-19 restrictions.

Rodney Howard-Browne was arrested for holding two Sunday services with hundreds of people and violating a "safer-at-home" order in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the New York Times reported.

The SA-born pastor held the two services at his church, River, in Tampa Bay. He even provided bus transport for members who needed a ride.

According to a CNN report, Howard-Browne was charged with two counts: unlawful assembly and a violation of health emergency rules. Both are second-degree crimes.