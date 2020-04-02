South Africa

SA pastor arrested in US for violating Covid-19 restrictions - reports

02 April 2020 - 10:49 By Unathi Nkanjeni
SA-born pastor Rodney Howard-Browne has been arrested in the US.
Image: Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne via Facebook

A South African pastor has been arrested in Florida, in the US, for violating Covid-19 restrictions.

Rodney Howard-Browne was arrested for holding two Sunday services with hundreds of people and violating a "safer-at-home" order in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the New York Times reported.

The SA-born pastor held the two services at his church, River, in Tampa Bay. He even provided bus transport for members who needed a ride.

According to a CNN report, Howard-Browne was charged with two counts: unlawful assembly and a violation of health emergency rules. Both are second-degree crimes.

A Florida official, Sheriff Chad Chronister, was quoted in the publication as saying Howard-Browne's "reckless disregard for human life put hundreds of people in his congregation at risk, as well as put thousands of residents who may interact with them in danger".

The law firm representing Howard-Browne, Liberty Counsel, alleged that the actions of law enforcement officers were "discriminatory against religion and church gatherings".

"Not only did the church comply with the administrative order regarding six-foot distancing, it went above and beyond any other business to ensure the health and safety of the people," said the firm.

Liberty Counsel added that the church made sure staff wore gloves and every person who entered the church received hand sanitiser.

Last month, the New York Post reported that Howard-Browne downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic, mocking "pansies" who were scared.

"If you cannot be saved in church, you're in serious trouble," he was reported as saying.

"This Bible school is open because we’re raising up revivalists, not pansies."

