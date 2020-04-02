South Africa

Samsung, Telkom donate 1,500 cellphones to track pandemic

02 April 2020 - 16:22 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Donated cellphones will help officials trace contacts and track the spread of the virus.
Donated cellphones will help officials trace contacts and track the spread of the virus. 
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku said on Thursday the province had received its share of 1,500 cellphones donated by Samsung Africa and Telkom to help trace people in contact with those who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Masuku said the donation was a major boost for the team responsible for contact tracing.

“We are excited about this partnership, this will improve the work of our tracers. The health system must be patient-centred, clinician-led and stakeholder-driven,” he said.

The government has grappled with tracking down some people who were tested but then refused to stay isolated.

Technology is now being used to get a sense of people’s  movements and track how the virus is spreading.

Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko said the company felt obligated to play a role in helping to fight the pandemic.

Samsung Africa CEO Sung Yoon expressed confidence in the steps taken by the government to contain the virus.

Thousands of health care workers are working around the clock daily to trace people who had come into contact with those who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Masuku said Gauteng was the first of four provinces to receive a share of the 1,500 cellphones. Some will be donated to the Western Cape, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.

They would be loaded with free data and airtime for the next six months.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize thanked all partners who had offered resources for the fight against coronavirus.

MORE

How cellphone technology will boost fight against coronavirus

The department of health has outlined how the government will use cellphone technology to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
News
2 days ago

This is how government will use cellphone data to track and trace Covid-19 cases

Cellphone companies will provide the location and movement of anyone known or reasonably suspected to have contracted Covid-19 to government - but ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Only one Gauteng Covid-19 patient still in ICU, and recovering well: MEC

Of the 584 people in Gauteng who have tested positive for the coronavirus, 15 are in hospital,
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize on extending the lockdown, flattening the curve & more testing South Africa
  2. Covid-19 claims life of stellar SA medical scientist Prof Gita Ramjee South Africa
  3. Covid-19 claims life of 46-year-old Durban teacher South Africa
  4. Men arrested in Cape Town for 'trying to dump three bodies' into the sea South Africa
  5. FNB's three-month payment holiday, R100m for Covid-19 pandemic relief Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra
X