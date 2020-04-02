WATCH | Parking lots are the new promenade on Cape Town's Atlantic seaboard
Everybody’s world has shrunk during lockdown — including for the residents of Mouille Point, Cape Town, who are making the most of any small outdoor areas at their apartment blocks.
Property here fetches a high price, as the apartment lifestyle comes with a vista of the ocean, a salty promenade to run along and a lush ribbon-like park that runs the length of the coastline.
Now that people cannot access those public spaces, they’re making do with what’s left.
“I normally swim every morning and dance every night,” said Lynn Woolfrey on her yoga mat, explaining that she persuaded her neighbour in the block of flats to give yoga classes. His “studio” is a small stretch of concrete at the base of the building and, says Woolfrey, “the classes have saved our lives”.
For Timea Kulcsar, who stays in a small flat with her dogs, the stunning sunsets over the Atlantic Ocean can still be enjoyed from the window of her flat. But her long promenade walks with her dogs are no more — for now, at least.
“Before lockdown, we used to go for long walks on the promenade — that beautiful green expanse down there. Now we go for short plays in the front yard while we still can. I feel really lucky we have an outside space as we live in a small apartment,” she said.
Brent Robinson, who gives the yoga classes, said: “Every afternoon at 5.30 we do a yoga class and anyone in the building is welcome to join. We’ve been doing it since day two of lockdown.”
He said it is “just something to keep the mind in shape and the head clear”.
“Some of the neighbours want to get out and do exercise. We all do swimming and walking on the promenade but now we can’t do any of that.”
Meanwhile, some in nearby buildings are running in circles around the parking lot. Others are getting exercise by jumping to conclusions or driving their spouses up the wall.
People living in a walled-off apartment complex along the Atlantic Seaboard in Cape Town use their space behind the walls to take their dogs for a walk and keeping fit during the lockdown. @TimesLIVE @CapeTown pic.twitter.com/N6wFy067Ph— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) April 2, 2020