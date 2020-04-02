WATCH | Parking lots are the new promenade on Cape Town's Atlantic seaboard

Everybody’s world has shrunk during lockdown — including for the residents of Mouille Point, Cape Town, who are making the most of any small outdoor areas at their apartment blocks.

Property here fetches a high price, as the apartment lifestyle comes with a vista of the ocean, a salty promenade to run along and a lush ribbon-like park that runs the length of the coastline.

Now that people cannot access those public spaces, they’re making do with what’s left.

“I normally swim every morning and dance every night,” said Lynn Woolfrey on her yoga mat, explaining that she persuaded her neighbour in the block of flats to give yoga classes. His “studio” is a small stretch of concrete at the base of the building and, says Woolfrey, “the classes have saved our lives”.

For Timea Kulcsar, who stays in a small flat with her dogs, the stunning sunsets over the Atlantic Ocean can still be enjoyed from the window of her flat. But her long promenade walks with her dogs are no more — for now, at least.