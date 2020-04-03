360 Maties medical students answer call of duty to fight coronavirus

There are 70 students who are working in Tygerberg Hospital’s Covid-19 screening area, whose responsibilities include interviewing patients under investigation and doing administrative tasks.

Another 20 students are screening people at the four main entrances to Tygerberg Hospital and dispensing hand sanitisers.

Another group of 15 students works at the contact-tracing centre at Tygerberg campus where they are helping to telephonically trace contacts of positive cases, while 115 students are helping at the national Covid-19 helpline.

In the internal medicine wards, 70 students are helping with the day-to-day functioning of the hospital.

“These are senior students doing things like drawing blood and placing drips and other tasks that they would have been performing anyway as part of their clinical training,” Kannenberg said.

Students are also collecting data and running statistics for the division of epidemiology and biostatistics at the faculty, while others are doing data capturing at the division of medical virology, the university said.

“The students have been so professional and so keen to help. With the sudden increase in clinical and administrative duties at the hospital, the students’ assistance has freed up doctors’ and nurses’ hands to be able to perform other life-saving tasks,” said Kannenberg.

Abdul-Baasit Isaacks, a fifth-year medical student, said: “I thoroughly enjoy being at the forefront and screening the patients who come in at entrance 5 at Tygerberg Hospital. I feel like this is a way for me to give back to my community,” said Abdul-Baasit Isaacks, a fifth-year medical student.

For Isaacks, volunteering was a initially a tricky choice as he suffers from asthma and with coronavirus being notorious for affecting the lungs and causing respiratory problems.

Rector and vice-chancellor Prof Wim de Villiers said: “These students from divergent backgrounds are joined by a common sense of purpose: saving lives and improving the quality of life of our people, for the most part, against the odds.

“The odds of social circumstance characterised by poverty and inequity, of badly equipped medical facilities and poor working conditions, and running the risk of being infected. But these students are undeterred and mobilised by the realisation of a sense of both professional and civic duty. They are being deployed at the centres of need,” De Villiers said.