South Africa

572 suspects arrested in Gauteng on lockdown day seven, 95 for gender-based violence

03 April 2020 - 12:17 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
All arrested suspects are expected to appear before the respective courts in the province on April 6 2020.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

More than 572 suspects were arrested across Gauteng on Thursday during a law- enforcement operation.

Among the arrested suspects, 95 were wanted for gender-based violence, one for crimes against children, and others for murder, malicious damage to property, assault and domestic violence.

The O Kae Molao operation was under the control of Gauteng provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela and district commissioners.

Capt Kay Makhubele, provincial police spokesperson, said 39 people were arrested in Sedibeng, some linked to serious and violent crimes. In Johannesburg, the number was 110 and in  Ekurhuleni, 193.

“In Tshwane, 188 suspects were arrested and 42 were arrested in the West Rand. The  crimes ranged from murder to rape, hijacking, possession of stolen motor vehicles, theft, kidnapping, business robbery and other serious and violent crimes,” said Makhubele.

He said more than 20 suspects were arrested for possession of dagga while three were arrested for dealing in drugs in Hillbrow, where drugs were seized.

Dagga was confiscated during the operations at roadblocks in Sedibeng and Tshwane, he said.

 All arrested suspects are expected to appear before the respective courts in the province on Monday April 6.

