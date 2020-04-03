Attorney gets second chance, a decade after helping himself to client's cash

An attorney who was struck off after taking almost R60,000 from a deceased estate has been re-enrolled a decade later.

Molise Chabane had reformed to the extent that he deserved a second chance, Judge Phillip Loubser said in a Free State high court judgment last week.

After being struck off the roll of the then-law society in June 2009, Chabane and a colleague started a close corporation offering legal services, as a result of which he was found guilty of contempt of court in 2011.

He was given a six-month jail sentence, suspended for three years, in the Free State high court in 2012, and was also found guilty of unprofessional conduct at a law society disciplinary hearing.

Then Chabane was tried in Welkom regional court for theft of R58,600 from the deceased estate, but found not guilty.