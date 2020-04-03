South Africa

Battling to explain Covid-19 to your children? Wazi is here to help

03 April 2020 - 07:08 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Wazi is a character in an animation video made available by the department of health to help parents explain Covid-19 to their children.
Image: Department of health

Looking for a simple way to explain what Covid-19 is to your children? The national health department has made available a number of fun animated videos for the little ones.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize posted one of the videos on his Twitter page on Thursday night.

“Want some help explaining Covid-19 to your children? Watch these videos from African Animation Studio on our website,” Mkhize said.

In one of the videos, a character called Wazi asks children if they know why they have to stay at home. The video has illustrations of the message Wazi is sending to his peers.

“There's a new virus in town that's making everyone sick. It can make you a little bit sick or very sick. To make sure less people get the virus, we all need to stay at home. If we all stay in our homes, then the virus can't spread. So stay home and stay safe,” Wazi says.

On Thursday evening, the health department announced that the number of Covid-19 cases had risen to 1,460.

