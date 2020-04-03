South Africa

Cape Town cops arrested for vehicle registration fraud released on bail

03 April 2020 - 13:47 By Philani Nombembe
Five Western Cape police officers and two clerks were arrested for allegedly issuing fraudulent vehicle registration papers.
Five Western Cape police officers and two clerks were arrested for allegedly issuing fraudulent vehicle registration papers.
Image: Supplied

Five Western Cape police officers and two clerks were hauled before court on Friday for allegedly issuing fraudulent vehicle registration papers.

The seven were arrested on Thursday in what police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said was an ongoing probe into fraudulent registrations.

According to Eric Ntabazalila, spokesperson for the prosecution in the province, sergeants Lubabalo Qete, Kwanele Nqwenani, Siyabonga Kasana, Siyambonga Khabiqiya and Zukisa Rwayi — and clerks Pheliswa Myeki and Nonqaba Mdange — were charged with fraud and forgery.

Ntabazalila said the Bellville magistrate’s court released each of them on R2,500 bail.

Five cops and two clerks arrested for fraud and corruption

Five Western Cape cops and two administrative personnel have been arrested for fraud and corruption.
News
21 hours ago

He said they were ordered to report police stations near them twice a week between 7am and 7pm.

“They may not leave the province without informing and receiving permission from the investigating officer and may not in any way intimidate or be in contact with any witnesses,” said Ntabazalila.

The matter was postponed to June 26 for further investigation.

In a statement on Thursday, Potelwa said more arrests were imminent. “The arrests are part of a protracted investigation into fraudulent vehicle registration.

“Three other suspects were arrested in 2019 and their cases are already before courts. The five police sergeants and two administrative clerks are between the ages of 30 and 40.

Khayelitsha man claims police 'sabotaged' his case after cop assault

A road trip from his rural home in Willowvale, Eastern Cape, to Cape Town ended badly for Mzuvukile Lunda after he was allegedly assaulted by ...
News
1 day ago

“As the police investigation progresses the arrest of more suspects could be on the cards. The arrested police officials  are alleged to have over time fraudulently issued vehicle clearance documentation for illegally imported, stolen and hijacked vehicles.”

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata said there was no place for corrupt members within the SAPS.

“I trust the arrests will send a stern warning to members that unbecoming conduct will be rooted out of the service. Those responsible will face the full might of the law,” she said.

READ MORE

Late ANC MP's estate must pay back R1.1m for illegal renovations to home

Former ANC MP Yolanda Botha’s estate will have to pay R1.1m back to the state after the Constitutional Court ruled in favour of the National ...
Politics
3 days ago

Hundreds detained in Zimbabwe for breaking lockdown rules

Police have detained hundreds of people for contravening regulations imposed for the 21-day lockdown in Zimbabwe.
News
20 hours ago

Three Durban cops arrested for allegedly seeking bribe from taxi driver

The Hawks arrested three policeman who allegedly sought a bribe from a taxi driver in Durban on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize on extending the lockdown, flattening the curve & more testing South Africa
  2. Covid-19 claims life of stellar SA medical scientist Prof Gita Ramjee South Africa
  3. Smokers 'can buy ciggies', with one condition, in Western Cape South Africa
  4. Covid-19 claims life of 46-year-old Durban teacher South Africa
  5. Three test positive for Covid-19 after contact with Durban teacher who died South Africa

Latest Videos

UJ Library MakerSpace produces 3D shield masks for anyone in need
Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
X