Cape Town cops arrested for vehicle registration fraud released on bail

Five Western Cape police officers and two clerks were hauled before court on Friday for allegedly issuing fraudulent vehicle registration papers.

The seven were arrested on Thursday in what police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said was an ongoing probe into fraudulent registrations.

According to Eric Ntabazalila, spokesperson for the prosecution in the province, sergeants Lubabalo Qete, Kwanele Nqwenani, Siyabonga Kasana, Siyambonga Khabiqiya and Zukisa Rwayi — and clerks Pheliswa Myeki and Nonqaba Mdange — were charged with fraud and forgery.

Ntabazalila said the Bellville magistrate’s court released each of them on R2,500 bail.