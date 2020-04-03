South Africa

Covid-19: How to volunteer during the lockdown

03 April 2020 - 14:48 By Amina Deka Asma
Online platform forgoodSA has launched a dedicated coronavirus campaign which aims to highlight the needs of the non-profit organisations signed up on their platform. Stock image.
Image: 123rf/ Wavebreak Media Ltd

With the nationwide lockdown in motion, leaving your home to go out and volunteer is no longer an option.

The online social platform forgood.co.za has changed this by introducing virtual volunteering.

As an online social platform, forgood.co.za connects people around the country. It is now appealing to South Africans to spend their time during the lockdown to carry on making a difference through virtual volunteering.

“We’re living through a particularly trying time in history, but it’s also a time where we are likely to see the best side of humanity”, said Andy Hadfield, forgood CEO.

Forgood has launched a dedicated #Coronavirus campaign aimed at highlighting the relevant needs of the estimated 400 non-profit organisations that are signed up on the platform.

“We need to stay behind doors to beat this, but we also want to help those in need. Virtual volunteering offers an easy way to create social affect while remaining indoors and safe — you don’t even have to get out of your pyjamas,” said Hadfield.

The platform mentions designing home routine workouts for children and helping a substance-abuse prevention programme with financial management ways in which to volunteer.

Individuals who are able to take on tasks such as social media support, writing, data capturing and providing legal advice are urged to do so.

The platform acts as a central point that connects skills and talents of people, non-profit businesses and social-affect organisations that are in need of specific skills. It also offers donors a safe way to donate money to verified non-profit business as an alternative for those who do not have the time to volunteer.

“Sometimes the best way to help is to give money,” said Hadfield.

“With Covid-19 wreaking havoc all over the world, committed donor funds are drying up for local charities and non-profit organisations. Even a small cash donation can go a long way”, he said.

To find out more about this initiative visit their website.

