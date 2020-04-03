Covid-19: How to volunteer during the lockdown
With the nationwide lockdown in motion, leaving your home to go out and volunteer is no longer an option.
The online social platform forgood.co.za has changed this by introducing virtual volunteering.
As an online social platform, forgood.co.za connects people around the country. It is now appealing to South Africans to spend their time during the lockdown to carry on making a difference through virtual volunteering.
A thread on some of the inspiring virtual / remote volunteering activity that's happening on @forgoodSA. Citizens in action ✊— Andy Hadfield (@andyhadfield) April 3, 2020
Get involved during the #21daysLockdown #CoronavirusInSouthAfrica
CLICK HERE > https://t.co/U3Y5kng2LM
cc @GoodThingsGuy
As South Africa goes into a 21-day lockdown over the Covid-19 outbreak, many are concerned for dependants and society's most vulnerable. Social grant recipients can still collect their money and buy food, while shelters are being identified for the homeless. Here's all you need to know about how the lockdown will impact dependants & society's vulnerable.
“We’re living through a particularly trying time in history, but it’s also a time where we are likely to see the best side of humanity”, said Andy Hadfield, forgood CEO.
Forgood has launched a dedicated #Coronavirus campaign aimed at highlighting the relevant needs of the estimated 400 non-profit organisations that are signed up on the platform.
Simply visit this campaign to learn more about how you can give back during the outbreak - https://t.co/QkEGG9agdD Thanks @david_barnard https://t.co/M3TKkw9N23— forgoodSA (@forgoodSA) April 2, 2020
“We need to stay behind doors to beat this, but we also want to help those in need. Virtual volunteering offers an easy way to create social affect while remaining indoors and safe — you don’t even have to get out of your pyjamas,” said Hadfield.
The platform mentions designing home routine workouts for children and helping a substance-abuse prevention programme with financial management ways in which to volunteer.
Individuals who are able to take on tasks such as social media support, writing, data capturing and providing legal advice are urged to do so.
The platform acts as a central point that connects skills and talents of people, non-profit businesses and social-affect organisations that are in need of specific skills. It also offers donors a safe way to donate money to verified non-profit business as an alternative for those who do not have the time to volunteer.
“Sometimes the best way to help is to give money,” said Hadfield.
“With Covid-19 wreaking havoc all over the world, committed donor funds are drying up for local charities and non-profit organisations. Even a small cash donation can go a long way”, he said.
So many babies are leaving local hospitals without necessities like nappies, clothing or basic toiletries – even to the point of a baby going home in a plastic shopping bag!— forgoodSA (@forgoodSA) April 2, 2020
Bless a baby in need during this difficult time - https://t.co/MoWxBowlT2 #CauseoftheDay #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/g5QA2nFfz0