Covid-19: How to volunteer during the lockdown

“We need to stay behind doors to beat this, but we also want to help those in need. Virtual volunteering offers an easy way to create social affect while remaining indoors and safe — you don’t even have to get out of your pyjamas,” said Hadfield.

The platform mentions designing home routine workouts for children and helping a substance-abuse prevention programme with financial management ways in which to volunteer.

Individuals who are able to take on tasks such as social media support, writing, data capturing and providing legal advice are urged to do so.

The platform acts as a central point that connects skills and talents of people, non-profit businesses and social-affect organisations that are in need of specific skills. It also offers donors a safe way to donate money to verified non-profit business as an alternative for those who do not have the time to volunteer.

“Sometimes the best way to help is to give money,” said Hadfield.

“With Covid-19 wreaking havoc all over the world, committed donor funds are drying up for local charities and non-profit organisations. Even a small cash donation can go a long way”, he said.