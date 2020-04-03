COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Nehawu files court papers against health department

April 3 2020 07:45

Nehawu files court papers against health department

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) will on Friday file court papers against the health ministry.

"The National Department of Health has left us with no choice but to take an urgent and drastic legal action to compel it to comply with the Occupational Health and Safety Act of 1993 in order to protect our members on duty."