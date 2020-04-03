COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Nehawu files court papers against health department
April 3 2020 07:45
Nehawu files court papers against health department
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) will on Friday file court papers against the health ministry.
"The National Department of Health has left us with no choice but to take an urgent and drastic legal action to compel it to comply with the Occupational Health and Safety Act of 1993 in order to protect our members on duty."
April 3 2020 08:10
Dramatic end to refugee occupation of Cape Town church
A barefoot little girl in a red flower print dress sat inside the Central Methodist Mission in Cape Town listening to the deafening banging on the ancient wooden church doors on Thursday afternoon.
Outside, invisible to her, police Tactical Response Team members were storming the building, using special equipment and sledgehammers to smash through the wood and glass doors to the entrance of one of Greenmarket Square’s oldest buildings.