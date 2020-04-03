COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Eskom sees more infrastructure theft during lockdown

April 3 2020

Gender-based violence complaints hit 87,000 so far in lockdown, as cop arrested for allegedly raping wife

Police minister Bheki Cele on Thursday confirmed that seven days into lockdown, police had received more than 87,000 gender-based violence complaints.

Addressing journalists on Thursday evening, Cele said the police would enforce the revised regulations as signed and gazetted by co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.