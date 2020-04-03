South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Eskom sees more infrastructure theft during lockdown

03 April 2020 - 08:09 By TimesLIVE
Refugees are led out of the Methodist church in central Cape Town by riot police. Hundreds of refugees have occupied the church building since December.
Image: Esa Alexander

IN THE NEWS TODAY:

April 3 2020 11:40

Eskom sees more infrastructure theft during lockdown

South Africa has been in national lockdown for just over a week,  and Eskom said while it has been able to mostly keep the power on, it is being crippled by cable thieves.

April 3 2020

Gender-based violence complaints hit 87,000 so far in lockdown, as cop arrested for allegedly raping wife

Police minister Bheki Cele on Thursday confirmed that seven days into lockdown, police had received more than 87,000 gender-based violence complaints.

Addressing journalists on Thursday evening, Cele said the police would enforce the revised regulations as signed and gazetted by co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

April 3 2020 07:45

Nehawu to file court papers against health department 

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) will on Friday file court papers against the health ministry.  

“The National Department of Health has left us with no choice but to take an urgent and drastic legal action to compel it to comply with the Occupational Health and Safety Act of 1993 in order to protect our members on duty.”

A mother with her child strapped to her back is led out of the Methodist church in Cape Town after police stormed the building on April 2 2020.
Image: Esa Alexander

April 3 2020 10:33

Breakdown of Covid-19 numbers in SA

The department of health has provided a breakdown of Covid-19 statistics in South Africa.

April 3 2020 08:10

Dramatic end to refugee occupation of Cape Town church

A barefoot little girl in a red flower print dress sat inside the Central Methodist Mission in Cape Town listening to the deafening banging on the ancient wooden church doors on Thursday afternoon.

Outside, invisible to her, police Tactical Response Team members were storming the building, using special equipment and sledgehammers to smash through the wood and glass doors to the entrance of one of Greenmarket Square’s oldest buildings.

April 3 2020 09:32

Government urges SA to report fake news

In a time of heightened fear and anxiety government has urged South Africans to check the veracity of information about Covid-19 before they share it.

