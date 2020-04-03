COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Eskom sees more infrastructure theft during lockdown
April 3 2020 11:40
Eskom sees more infrastructure theft during lockdown
South Africa has been in national lockdown for just over a week, and Eskom said while it has been able to mostly keep the power on, it is being crippled by cable thieves.
#EskomGauteng #MediaStatement— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 3, 2020
Increase in theft and vandalism of network infrastructure during lockdown
April 3 2020
Gender-based violence complaints hit 87,000 so far in lockdown, as cop arrested for allegedly raping wife
Police minister Bheki Cele on Thursday confirmed that seven days into lockdown, police had received more than 87,000 gender-based violence complaints.
Addressing journalists on Thursday evening, Cele said the police would enforce the revised regulations as signed and gazetted by co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
April 3 2020 07:45
Nehawu to file court papers against health department
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) will on Friday file court papers against the health ministry.
“The National Department of Health has left us with no choice but to take an urgent and drastic legal action to compel it to comply with the Occupational Health and Safety Act of 1993 in order to protect our members on duty.”
April 3 2020 10:33
Breakdown of Covid-19 numbers in SA
The department of health has provided a breakdown of Covid-19 statistics in South Africa.
COVID-19 statistics #CoronaVirusUpdate #CoronavirusInSouthAfrica #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/aPfgetueSB— Department of Health (@HealthZA) April 2, 2020
April 3 2020 08:10
Dramatic end to refugee occupation of Cape Town church
A barefoot little girl in a red flower print dress sat inside the Central Methodist Mission in Cape Town listening to the deafening banging on the ancient wooden church doors on Thursday afternoon.
Outside, invisible to her, police Tactical Response Team members were storming the building, using special equipment and sledgehammers to smash through the wood and glass doors to the entrance of one of Greenmarket Square’s oldest buildings.
April 3 2020 09:32
Government urges SA to report fake news
In a time of heightened fear and anxiety government has urged South Africans to check the veracity of information about Covid-19 before they share it.
Minister @Stellarated urge everyone to report #FakeNews see the details below 👇🏾#CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/8TJv3nAJAq— GCIS Media Liaison (@GCISMedia) April 2, 2020