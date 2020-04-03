South Africa

Covid-19 may be on Joburg’s roads and spreading, says mayor Geoff Makhubo

03 April 2020 - 11:35 By Naledi Shange
Johannesburg's travel routes are a hive of activity as many motorists return to the roads with permits in hand.
Johannesburg's travel routes are a hive of activity as many motorists return to the roads with permits in hand.
Image: File / Lucky Nxumalo

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has expressed his concern about the number of vehicles back on Johannesburg's roads a week into the coronavirus lockdown.

Makhubo said with each passing vehicle, there was a possibility a person carrying the virus was on the move.

Speaking to reporters on the N1 highway on Friday, when he joined Johannesburg metro police officers conducting a roadblock, Makhubo said “the coronavirus could be all over the highway”.

“We are concerned about the number of cars we are seeing on the roads, even though people are showing us their permits and they look like valid permits,” he told reporters.

“Some are going to banks. Some are going to their businesses, but they don’t seem like they are essential services. I think the permits are being abused. They are not being used for the necessary essential services for which they are meant to used. I urge every single person to stay at home and go out only to perform essential services,” he said.

“It worries us that Covid-19 might be driving on the highway and being spread throughout,” he said.

MORE:

Covid-19: Mkhize warns of 'calm before a heavy and devastating storm'

Despite a slowing down in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has warned that the current lull could be the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Travel agents lash out over stranded passengers, while SA man in Malaysia hopes for flight

A South African, who found himself in no man's land at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia last week because of a Covid-19 lockdown, ...
News
2 days ago

Mbalula backtracks: taxis now only allowed to be filled to 70% capacity

Just hours after announcing that minibus taxis were allowed to carry a full load as long as all passengers wore masks, transport minister Fikile ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize on extending the lockdown, flattening the curve & more testing South Africa
  2. Covid-19 claims life of stellar SA medical scientist Prof Gita Ramjee South Africa
  3. Smokers 'can buy ciggies', with one condition, in Western Cape South Africa
  4. Covid-19 claims life of 46-year-old Durban teacher South Africa
  5. Three test positive for Covid-19 after contact with Durban teacher who died South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra
X