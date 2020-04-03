Foreigners jet out of Cape Town on SAA on Friday, headed for Germany

Foreigners will leave Cape Town for Germany on Friday afternoon, after the go-ahead was given for a repatriation flight.

The Western Cape government on Friday confirmed that the flight would depart at 3pm.

However, only foreigners who had made the necessary arrangements with their consulates or embassies and have the required paperwork, including an air ticket, will be allowed to leave the country, the provincial government said.

“Foreign nationals who do not have the necessary paperwork will not be accommodated and are urged to contact their embassies or consulates with any questions or concerns,” a statement read.

All passengers were to be subjected to the Covid-19 screening protocols before departure.

Anton Bredal, the MEC for local government, environmental affairs and development planning, said: “The national lockdown happened with short notice and consequently many foreign passengers were stranded and unable to return home. Multiple agencies overseen by the national government have worked to make the arrangements needed to make this happen.

“The flights will be operated by SAA. The first flight will leave today for Germany. We want to thank all the local role players, in particular Cape Town Stadium and their staff, for the efforts to make this possible in such a short time. We want to wish the travellers well and Godspeed.”