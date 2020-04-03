South Africa

Foreigners jet out of Cape Town on SAA on Friday, headed for Germany

03 April 2020 - 15:07 By TimesLIVE
A planeload of foreigners bound for Germany depart Cape Town International Airport on Friday afternoon. File photo.
A planeload of foreigners bound for Germany depart Cape Town International Airport on Friday afternoon. File photo.
Image: Foto24/Lulama Zenzile/Gallo Images

Foreigners will leave Cape Town for Germany on Friday afternoon, after the go-ahead was given for a repatriation flight.

The Western Cape government on Friday confirmed that the flight would depart at 3pm.

However, only foreigners who had made the necessary arrangements with their consulates or embassies and have the required paperwork, including an air ticket, will be allowed to leave the country, the provincial government said.

“Foreign nationals who do not have the necessary paperwork will not be accommodated and are urged to contact their embassies or consulates with any questions or concerns,” a statement read.

All passengers were to be subjected to the Covid-19 screening protocols before departure.

Anton Bredal, the MEC for local government, environmental affairs and development planning, said: “The national lockdown happened with short notice and consequently many foreign passengers were stranded and unable to return home. Multiple agencies overseen by the national government have worked to make the arrangements needed to make this happen.

“The flights will be operated by SAA. The first flight will leave today for Germany. We want to thank all the local role players, in particular Cape Town Stadium and their staff, for the efforts to make this possible in such a short time. We want to wish the travellers well and Godspeed.”

MORE

'It’s no joke. Take it seriously', says Gauteng man who tested positive for Covid-19

From sore kidneys to shortness of breath, pink eye and fever blisters, nose bleeds, headaches and body aches, these are some of the symptoms a ...
News
3 hours ago

Taxi 5am to 8pm grace period comes to an end

From Saturday April 4, taxis and buses will have to return to operating in morning and afternoon peak times only during lockdown
Motoring
3 hours ago

WATCH | South African tenor performs for neighbours from his balcony during lockdown

South African born tenor, Pierre van der Westhuizen, made waves this week after a video of him performing classical songs to his local community went ...
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize on extending the lockdown, flattening the curve & more testing South Africa
  2. Covid-19 claims life of stellar SA medical scientist Prof Gita Ramjee South Africa
  3. Smokers 'can buy ciggies', with one condition, in Western Cape South Africa
  4. Covid-19 claims life of 46-year-old Durban teacher South Africa
  5. Three test positive for Covid-19 after contact with Durban teacher who died South Africa

Latest Videos

UJ Library MakerSpace produces 3D shield masks for anyone in need
Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
X