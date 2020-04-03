Gender-based violence complaints hit 87,000 so far in lockdown, as cop arrested for allegedly raping wife

“It’s serious, no doubt about it. If I’m not mistaken, the last number we received is that 87,000 people have phoned to report gender-based violence in the household.

“There’s one case that I want to make here, of one police [officer] that has been charged for rape. What is not said is that he is a husband of the victim and she opened the case. He has been arrested,” Cele said.

The police ministry on Friday disclosed that the Western Cape and Free State had recorded the most arrests of lockdown offenders.

“What has been a dampener since the beginning of the lockdown has been the consistently high number of people arrested for violating the lockdown regulations,” Cele said, citing 2,298 arrests just on March 30. By close of business on March 31, the total sum of arrests had reached more than 17,000 since the lockdown started.

Provincial breakdown of total arrests:

Gauteng - 1,888

Western Cape - 4,769

KwaZulu-Natal - 1,845

Eastern Cape - 1,613

Northern Cape - 832

North West - 1,562

Free State - 3,098

Mpumalanga - 752

Limpopo - 850

TOTAL - 17,209

Offences vary from transport- and liquor-related offences to general non-compliance with the regulations.

“Ideally,” said Cele, “we would prefer that our communities and all stakeholders co-operate and comply to minimise the risk of exposure of both themselves and our 24,389 law-enforcement members to Covid-19. We really do not want to arrest people but to contain the spread of the virus.”

On the issue of spaza shops, the ministry said an instruction would be issued to law- enforcement agencies to understand that all spaza shops and informal food traders with the necessary permits from the relevant municipality would be allowed to operate.