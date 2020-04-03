'I hope nothing unexpected happens' during Covid lockdown: Anxiety for the chronically ill

“One of my side effects is back pain. It has recently extended a little bit up on my back. I went to the emergency room and was told to come back once this epidemic is over. If you're a patient with no medical aid, then things won't be better on your side. I have something in me that sheds hormones every single day but have nothing to balance them.”

Gongotha finds the combination of the chronic diseases she has debilitating. As a university dropout making a living through freelancing, she faces challenges every day.

“It eats up your social life and relationships and sucks away your energy while you're feeling like a bedridden bag of emotions. You lose count of times you've answered the question 'are you better yet', and try your hardest to explain the battle,” said Gongotha.

According to the World Economic Forum, more than one in three adults suffer from two or more chronic diseases. This rings true with Adré Silver who suffers from fibromyalgia, polycystic ovarian syndrome and temporomandibular disorder. She recently dropped out of university and is unable to work due to the multiple illnesses she faces daily.

Silver is concerned about the future of her health in SA as an immunocompromised person.

“I've had to be extra cautious about who I surround myself with, just in case I contract the virus. I am immunocompromised, so it's a little scary to think that should I catch it, I could potentially not make it,” said Silver.

The shutdown has also caused a major setback, possibly affecting her physical illness.

“A really important surgery I was supposed to have has been pushed back even further than originally planned. Not being able to go to monthly check-ups has caused quite a strain on my body and mental health” said Silver.

The department of health has urged South Africans to stay home and away from hospitals unless there is an emergency.