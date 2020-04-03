South Africa

KZN police station evacuated after officer tests positive for Covid-19

03 April 2020 - 15:23 By Orrin Singh and Yasantha Naidoo
A department of health official in a hazmat suit at the Folweni police station, south of Durban, on Friday.
A department of health official in a hazmat suit at the Folweni police station, south of Durban, on Friday.
Image: Supplied

A KwaZulu-Natal police station was temporarily closed on Friday after it emerged that a member had tested positive for Covid-19.

National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo confirmed to TimesLIVE that health officials had evacuated members at the Folweni police station, south of Durban, as a “precautionary measure”.

“A member who was feeling unwell was admitted to St Augustine's hospital and tested positive for Covid-19. As a precautionary measure the station has been evacuated for sanitisation.

“The station is not shut down as the services have been moved to a mobile operation. It is important to note that no other members have shown any symptoms or high fever. Anyone who has come into close contact with the member who tested positive is currently in self-isolation.”

Naidoo said all Covid-19 protocols were being observed at the station in accordance with World Health Organisation regulations.

MORE

Trauma unit at Durban's St Augustine's hospital closed amid Covid-19 testing

The trauma unit at Durban's St Augustine's hospital was temporarily shut down on Friday.
News
6 hours ago

Three test positive for Covid-19 after contact with Durban teacher who died

Three people - including two youngsters - who had contact with a Durban teacher who died on Tuesday due to Covid-19 - have tested positive for the ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize on extending the lockdown, flattening the curve & more testing South Africa
  2. Covid-19 claims life of stellar SA medical scientist Prof Gita Ramjee South Africa
  3. Smokers 'can buy ciggies', with one condition, in Western Cape South Africa
  4. Covid-19 claims life of 46-year-old Durban teacher South Africa
  5. Three test positive for Covid-19 after contact with Durban teacher who died South Africa

Latest Videos

UJ Library MakerSpace produces 3D shield masks for anyone in need
Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
X